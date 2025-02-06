Humboldt’s Cole Mathes signs with Tabor College

Humboldt High’s Cole Mathes, standing, has his opponent, Brelin Summers of Parsons, in a precarious spot Saturday at the Kan-Okla Classic in Caney.

HUMBOLDT — Cole Mathes will take his gridiron talents to Tabor College next year.

The Humboldt High senior — part of the winningest class in HHS history — signed a letter of intent Wednesday to continue his career with the Bluejays.

“It ended up being an easy decision,” Mathes said. “It just felt like the community and coaches truly care about you, and you’re not just another football player.

“It’s where I most felt like home.” Humboldt High Senior Cole Mathes is flanked by his family members as he signs a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Tabor College. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Mathes, son of Cody and Dannette Mathes, has been a standout on the football field pretty much from the day he arrived at Humboldt as a freshman.

“Day in and day out, he was there,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “He was very consistent and showed up in the weight room. He was a super role model for the other guys.”

Mathes was voted team captain as a senior, where he excelled as both a running back and defensive end. He led Humboldt to the Cubs’ third straight regional championship, winning 10 games last fall.

Mathes and the other members of the Class of 2025 were part of a program that racked up 35 wins in their four years, a school record.

Mathes shined on both sides of the ball, earning Tri-Valley League honors as a defensive end and running back. Fourteen of his 51 tackles came behind the line of scrimmage. He tied for the team lead with three sacks and recovered two fumbles.

Offensively, Mathes rushed for 810 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging nearly eight yards per carry. He also hauled in 11 receptions, four of which went for touchdowns. Mathes averaged nearly 13 yards per reception.

Mathe said he plans to play defense for the Bluejays.

“I’ll get to run like a maniac all over the field,” he laughed. “I love getting to hit people, show my aggressiveness and leave it all on the field.” Humboldt High Senior Cole Mathes is gunning for a fourth straight trip to the state wrestling meet this year, and a third consecutive state medal. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MATHES has some unfinished business with his high school athletic career.

He’s gunning for his third straight state wrestling medal this month, and will compete in the Class 3-1A Regionals the weekend of Feb. 22.

“It’s been a good season. I had one tournament a few weeks ago. I didn’t do that well, but everyone has one of those,” he said. “We’ve got one more tournament before regionals, and then we can lay it on the line.”