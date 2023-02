SABETHA — The Humboldt High wrestling team is sending senior Cole Mathes to the class 3A state championship next weekend.

Mathes made quite the run at the 3-2-1A Regional D tournament in Sabetha on Saturday. He rattled off three victories in a row, all on fall overs, before he lost in the first place match to Effingham’s Bricen Lee by a 7-0 decision.

Humboldt fielded four wrestlers at the regional tournament.