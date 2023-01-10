 | Tue, Jan 10, 2023
Humboldt’s Ross signs to Neosho

Humboldt High's senior softball star Emily Ross has been around the softball field since she was born, with her older sisters playing ever since she can remember. Ross signed her national letter of intent to play college softball at Neosho Community College on Monday afternoon.

January 10, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Humboldt senior softball catcher Emily Ross, center, is flanked by her parents Rick and Lisa Ross, and coach Brad Piley, when signing a national letter of intent to play softball at Neosho County Community College. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High senior softball player Emily Ross grew up at the softball fields watching her older sisters play and now carries her own talents to Neosho County Community College. 

Ross has been a three-year varsity softball player at Humboldt after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her freshman season. The catcher now has the opportunity of continuing her monster career at the collegiate level.

The Lady Cub can remember playing T-ball as a little kid. At age 8, she joined the Chanute High Octane travel team.

