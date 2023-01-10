Humboldt’s Ross signs to Neosho

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High senior softball player Emily Ross grew up at the softball fields watching her older sisters play and now carries her own talents to Neosho County Community College.

Ross has been a three-year varsity softball player at Humboldt after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her freshman season. The catcher now has the opportunity of continuing her monster career at the collegiate level.

The Lady Cub can remember playing T-ball as a little kid. At age 8, she joined the Chanute High Octane travel team.