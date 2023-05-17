 | Wed, May 17, 2023
Humboldt’s Shaughnessy shines on softball field

Shelby Shaughnessy is only a sophomore on the Humboldt High softball team this year but plays like a senior. Her impact to Humboldt winning the Tri-Valley League was immeasurable this season.

Sports

May 17, 2023 - 1:42 PM

Humboldt's Shelby Shaughnessy. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt’s Shelby Shaughnessy has been a main factor in the Lady Cubs’ success this season.

Shaughnessy, a sophomore, has worked at pitcher and has also mashed at the plate. She holds a 9-1 record in the circle. Shaughnessy bats in third position and had a team-high two hits against Neodesha and scored a team-high three runs in a win over Cherryvale.  

In Humboldt’s first victory over Neodesha, Shaughnessy started in the circle, throwing a complete game no-hitter in a 17-1 victory — not a bad way to begin the season. She also reached base four times through the doubleheader against Neodesha. 

