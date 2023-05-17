Humboldt’s Shaughnessy shines on softball field

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt’s Shelby Shaughnessy has been a main factor in the Lady Cubs’ success this season.

Shaughnessy, a sophomore, has worked at pitcher and has also mashed at the plate. She holds a 9-1 record in the circle. Shaughnessy bats in third position and had a team-high two hits against Neodesha and scored a team-high three runs in a win over Cherryvale.

In Humboldt’s first victory over Neodesha, Shaughnessy started in the circle, throwing a complete game no-hitter in a 17-1 victory — not a bad way to begin the season. She also reached base four times through the doubleheader against Neodesha.