EUREKA — Peyton Wallace of the Humboldt Cubs was named Tri-Valley League cross country varsity boys champion at Thursday’s league meet in Eureka.

Eureka finished first with 30 points; Humboldt, 34 points, and Caney Valley, 38.

Wallace’s season-best time for the 5k race was 19:12. Brigg Shannon came in eighth place with a 20:38 mark to medal and be named an All-League honorable mention.