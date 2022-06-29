 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
If this was it for Williams at Wimbledon, it works

Serena Williams was disappointed with her opening round loss at Wimbledon. But unlike her injury-induced exit last year, Williams was able to give it her all in what may be her last match ever at the All England Club.

By

Sports

June 29, 2022 - 2:48 PM

Serena Williams waves to the crowd after a loss against France's Harmony Tan during their first-round Wimbledon match at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in London. Photo by (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — If this turns out to have been the last time the world gets to watch Serena Williams at Wimbledon — and she says she doesn’t know, so how could the rest of us? — it would not be how she would want to depart, naturally.

Yet it still would be, in some ways, a suitable farewell.

As competitive as they come, Williams could never be satisfied by leaving with any defeat, let alone a first-round exit in a third-set tiebreaker against someone ranked 115th on Centre Court at the All England Club, where she earned seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles championships.

