Iola High golfers Titus Jones, left, and Xander Sellman have stayed busy following the 2022 golf season, first by attending a three-day golf camp at the University of Kansas, then competiing in a junior tournament in Wichita. Courtesy photo

Iola High golfers Xander Sellman and Titus Jones have stayed busy in the summer months.

After participating in a golf camp at the University of Kansas, both competed in a Wichita Junior Tour event, where Sellman took second and Jones fourth.

Sellman, who also earned a “Happy Camper” award for his work and attitude during the three-day camp, spoke highly of the coaches and players at KU, many of whom returned the favor.