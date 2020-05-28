Menu Search Log in

IHS prepares for summer workouts

Iola High athletes will begin their summer workouts this coming Monday.

By

Sports

May 28, 2020 - 10:44 AM

Iola’s Isaac Badders runs past two Prairie View defenders against the Buffaloes on Oct. 25 Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

Iola High School’s summer football training will begin Monday, with extra health precautions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The sessions will be at the football stadium at Riverside Park from 6:30 to 7:10 a.m. for juniors and seniors; and from 7:30 to 8:10 for freshmen and sophomores.

Players are recommended to bring cleats and their own water. Because of health and sanitation concerns, there will be no communal water supply.

Related
May 11, 2020
May 7, 2020
April 29, 2020
April 28, 2020
Trending