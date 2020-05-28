IHS prepares for summer workouts

Iola High School’s summer football training will begin Monday, with extra health precautions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sessions will be at the football stadium at Riverside Park from 6:30 to 7:10 a.m. for juniors and seniors; and from 7:30 to 8:10 for freshmen and sophomores.

Players are recommended to bring cleats and their own water. Because of health and sanitation concerns, there will be no communal water supply.