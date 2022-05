CARBONDALE — Iola High’s softball team had its hands full Tuesday against Santa Fe Trail pitcher Kaelee Washington. “She’s one of the best pitchers I’ve seen in all my years of coaching,” IHS head coach Chris Weide said.

Washington pitched a game for the ages, retiring all 21 Iola batters — 17 by strikeout — in a 4-0 win.

Iola’s offense picked up a tick in the second game, but a few too many lapses turned into an 8-1 defeat.