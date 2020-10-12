IHS tennis season ends

PARSONS — Iola High’s girls tennis season came to an end Saturday at the Class 4A Regional Tournament.
Five Iola competitors ventured to Parsons for the competition. And while none came away with a victory, head coach Chris Belknap pointed to improvements on and off the court in declaring the year a success.
“I know the players had fun this year and learned plenty about themselves that can be applied to everyday life,” Belknap said. “No matter the sport, no matter who wins, just take something away from it each day and you will be successful and have fun doing it.”
