The Iola High School volleyball team hosted a pair of schools Tuesday afternoon. The Mustangs split with Santa Fe Trail and Osawatomie.

The first matchup saw the Mustangs fall to Santa Fe Trail in two sets, 25-14 and 25-18.

Mustangs leaders included Reese Curry who went nine-of-10 from the serving line with one ace and Alana Mader who led Iola with five kills in the matchup. Also, Rio Lohman registered two blocks while Dallyn McGraw picked up five digs.