CARBONDALE — Youth was served in a big way Thursday as Iola High’s wrestling squad — consisting of one senior, one sophomore and eight freshmen — took part in the Pioneer League Tournament.

The Mustangs racked up three runner-up and three third-place finishes in individual weight categories.

As a team, Iola took fourth, an impressive accomplishment because of the number of wrestlers who had never taken part in a varsity competition prior to this week.