ERIE — Iola High’s wrestling squad wrapped up the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule last week, with the Mustangs traveling to Erie to take on the host Red Devils and Parsons in a triangular meet.

Iola defeated Parsons, 36-24, while falling, 51-6, to Erie.

Team scores in wrestling can be a bit misleading, particularly with small schools, because a majority of the points are racked up in uncontested matches.