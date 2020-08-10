Justin Woods and son, Kaidden, hoist a trophy in honor of SEK Impact’s tournament win over the weekend in Lawrence, the final tournament of the youth squad’s inaugural season in 8-and-under baseball.
Tryouts for SEK Impact’s second season are set for Aug. 17.
Organizers hope to form four teams, for 7-and-under, 8-and-under, 9-and-under and 10-and-under squads.
