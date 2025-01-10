 | Fri, Jan 10, 2025
IMS boys open season at Burlington

After seeing their opener canceled earlier in the week, Iola Middle School's boys were able to get in an evening of games at Burlington, even amid another oncoming wintry storm.

January 10, 2025 - 2:21 PM

Iola Middle School boys basketball coach Chris Weide speaks to his players Thursday at Burlington. Photo by IMS via Facebook

BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School was able to dodge the snowflakes Thursday and get in a round of games to open the 2025 season at Burlington.

Alas, the Mustangs came up short in both the seventh- and eighth-grade A and B team contests.

In seventh-grade action, Burlington emerged with a 33-27 victory in the A team game.

Milo Franklin paced the Mustangs with eight points, followed by Jaxen Mueller with six, Corbin Coffield and Ty Thomas with four apiece, Cade Curry with three and Austin Cambpell with two.

The Mustangs’ seventh-grade B team fell, 24-8, but led 8-7 after one quarter. Kaiden Jones scored four for IMS; Weston Folk and Coffield had two each.

THE eighth-grade A team game went Burlington’s way, 47-18.

Robert McLaughlin’s six points led Iola. Konner Morrison scored five. Braylon Keithly and Rudra Desai notched two apiece, while Broden Emerson hit a free throw.

The Burlington eighth-grade B team took home a 40-9 win. 

Iola’s B-teamers were paced by Brox Elbrader with four, Damien Pratt with three and Desai with two.

