IMS boys wrap up wrestling campaign

EUREKA — Iola Middle School’s wrestlers wrapped up their 2024 season in style Thursday, racking up several victories at the Eureka Invitational.

Milo Franklin and Spencer Sargent led the way, with both winning their respective weight classes.

Franklin swept all three of his opponents, two via pins, to take first in the 112- to 120-pound division. Sargent pinned all three of his opponents in less than a minute to win the 159-170 weight class.

Taking second in their respective divisions were Robert McLaughlin (128-136 pounds), Parker Pfaff (140-141 pounds) and Lucas Boeken (146-160 pounds).

While the Mustang boys are finished, the IMS girls are just getting started. The girl wrestlers open their season Dec. 9 at Anderson County.

Thursday’s results follow.

Eureka Invitational

Treyvion Rhoads, fourth at 95-100 pounds

— Maddox Cook, Royster, def. Rhoads via DQ

— Archer Akins, Burlington, def. Rhoads, fall :27

— Kyson Kellogg, Royster, def. Rhoads, fall :31

Kamdon Barnett, second at 100-102 pounds

— Barnett def. Cord Adkins, Eureka, fall 1:28

— Levi Hazen, Burlington, def. Barnett, fall 1:49

— Cason Applegate, Royster, def. Barnett, 12-2