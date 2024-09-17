IMS earns road split

OSAWATOMIE — Just call them the Comeback Kids.

Iola Middle School’s Mustang eighth-grade volleyball A team had struggled with host Osawatomie Monday, dropping the first two sets in their best-of-match, 25-19 and 25-15.

But with their backs against the wall — another loss would have ended the night — the Mustangs responded with a vengeance.

Iola tore through the final three sets, winning each successive set in more dominating fashion, winning 25-15, 25-12 and 15-6, to improve to 3-0 in Pioneer League play.

The win capped a perfect day for the eighth-graders, who also rolled to 25-13 and 25-14 win in the B team matchup and 25-19 and 25-20 victory in the C team showdown.

“I am really proud of the girls after tonight’s games,” Iola coach Stacy Sprague said. “The C and B team really showed some improvement.”

There were several stars for the victorious Mustangs.

Haidyn Desmarteau and Breighlynn Rutherford led the Iola A team with eight and six aces, respectively.

Kashyn Curry added two and Lily Jerome one. Curry, Jerome and Kinzley Fountain also rattled off several quality passes, and Curry and Desmarteau were hits leaders as well. Desmarteau’s night included a string of seven straight aces at one point as Iola took control in the fifth-set tiebreaker.

Kailyn Rodriguez was a serving dynamo in the B team match, ringing up a mind-boggling 26 service aces.

In C team play, Kaylee Burris and Leila Johnson had 13 and 10 aces, respectively. Danikah Hill added five aces. Mallouri Johnston led the team with five successful passes.

IOLA’S seventh-graders also took on the Trojans.

The Mustang A team fell three sets to one, 25-11, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-7.

“Cora Boren and Keira Goranson did an excellent job serving tonight,” Iola seventh-grade coach Aubrey Westhoff said. “The girls improved on several things.”

Goranson led Iola’s A team with five aces, followed by Boren with three. Hilary Gean had two and Brynna Jelinek added one. Moira Springer, Jelinek, Boren and Mathis also had several successful passes, while Springer, Goranson and Mathis all had three successful hits.