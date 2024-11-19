IMS eighth-graders secure at least a share of league crown

Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade girls assured themselves of at least a tie in the Pioneer League championship Monday, and they did so in convincing fashion.

The Mustangs took a 26-0 lead at halftime over visiting Wellsville, and cruised from there to a 34-9 victory.

Hayden Desmarteau led the way with 14 points, followed by Breighlynn Rutherford with eight and Cam Wille with six. Kashyn Curry, Kailyn Rodriguez and Eliana Higginbotham added two points apiece.

The Mustang junior varsity also had an easy go of it, rolling to a 31-5 romp. Mary Burris scored 10 and Lily Jerome nine for Iola’s JV. Higginbotham and Sophia Doty each added four; Macie Stokes-Huntsinger and Blayke Folk notched two apiece. Iola Middle School’s Leanna Flory, left, drives to the hoop against Wellsville Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Wellsville prevailed, 43-2, in the seventh-grade game. Coren Boren scored Iola’s field goal.

The Mustang squads wrapped up the regular season Tuesday at home against Burlington, although results were unavailable by press time.

The eighth-graders also will take part in a postseason tournament Saturday in Garnett.

Tuesday’s finale concluded the season for the seventh-graders and JV squad.