IMS eighth-graders topple Burlington

BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders rode a sterling defense Tuesday to secure a 35-19 win at Burlington.
The Mustangs took control in the second quarter, putting together a 14-3 run to lead 24-9 at halftime.
Haidyn Desmarteau led the way with 14 points, followed close behind by Breighlynn Rutherford with 12. Kinzley Fountain chipped in with seven.
Iola’s seventh-graders had a rougher go of it, falling 56-6. Nebula Burrow scored four for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs’ combined junior varsity squad defeated Burlington, 24-8. Mary Burris scored a team-high eight points.
Iola returns home Thursday to host Santa Fe Trail.
