IMS eighth-graders topple Burlington

BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders rode a sterling defense Tuesday to secure a 35-19 win at Burlington.

The Mustangs took control in the second quarter, putting together a 14-3 run to lead 24-9 at halftime.

Haidyn Desmarteau led the way with 14 points, followed close behind by Breighlynn Rutherford with 12. Kinzley Fountain chipped in with seven.

Iola’s seventh-graders had a rougher go of it, falling 56-6. Nebula Burrow scored four for the Mustangs. Iola Middle School’s Ember Friend, center, looks to pass the ball Tuesday at Burlington. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Mustangs’ combined junior varsity squad defeated Burlington, 24-8. Mary Burris scored a team-high eight points.

Iola returns home Thursday to host Santa Fe Trail.