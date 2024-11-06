 | Wed, Nov 06, 2024
Menu Search Log in

IMS eighth-graders topple Burlington

Iola's eighth-grade and junior varsity girls basketball teams both secured wins over host Burlington Tuesday. The Mustang seventh graders came up short in their contest.

By

Sports

November 6, 2024 - 2:07 PM

Iola Middle School's Kinzley Fountain (40) presses a Burlington player Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders rode a sterling defense Tuesday to secure a 35-19 win at Burlington.

The Mustangs took control in the second quarter, putting together a 14-3 run to lead 24-9 at halftime.

Haidyn Desmarteau led the way with 14 points, followed close behind by Breighlynn Rutherford with 12. Kinzley Fountain chipped in with seven.

Iola’s seventh-graders had a rougher go of it, falling 56-6. Nebula Burrow scored four for the Mustangs.

Iola Middle School’s Ember Friend, center, looks to pass the ball Tuesday at Burlington.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Mustangs’ combined junior varsity squad defeated Burlington, 24-8. Mary Burris scored a team-high eight points.

Iola returns home Thursday to host Santa Fe Trail.

Related
October 7, 2024
October 4, 2024
November 7, 2023
October 24, 2023
Most Popular