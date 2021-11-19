 | Fri, Nov 19, 2021
IMS girls split with Trojans

Iola Middle School's girls split a pair of games against Osawatomie. The seventh-grade team has a short turnaround before a tournament on Saturday. The eighth-grade team plays Monday

November 19, 2021 - 2:24 PM

Iola Middle's Zoie Hasse holds the ball against Burlington Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Iola Middle School girls basketball teams split a pair of games Thursday against Osawatomie. The seventh-grade varsity won 35-9. The eighth-grade varsity lost 17-16.

The seventh-grade team dominated in its best showing so far this season. The seventh-grade team has come close multiple times this season. A performance like this should give them a lot of confidence heading into a weekend tournament in Independence.

Brooklyn Holloway scored 14 points. Dally Curry scored 12 points. Zoie Hesse scored five points. Lynsie Fehr scored four points.

