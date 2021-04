Iola Middle School’s Jordan Kaufman watches his putt at a tournament in Coffeyville. Photo by Jeremy Sellman

Iola Middle School’s golf team brought home several medals in a pair of recent tournaments.

On Wednesday, Iola took fourth as a team in Garnett at the Anderson County Invitational, led by Brennen Coffield taking second place individually. Roper Curry finished just outside the top 10 in 11th place; Jordan Kaufman and Baron Folk also finished in the top 20.

Meanwhile, Kyndal Bycroft finished second and Harper Desmarteau third in the girls’ division in cold, windy conditions.