IMS has tough road trip

OSAWATOMIE — Iola Middle School boys had a tough night on the road Tuesday.

The Mustangs went 0-3 at Osawatomie, including a hard-fought 31-28 loss by the IMS eighth-graders.

Broden Emerson led Iola with 12, Henry Kramer and Konner Morrison followed with five apiece and Robert McLaughlin and Braylon Keithly both scored three.

Iola’s seventh-graders had 10 points at halftime, but mustered only two the rest of the way in a 23-12 setback.

Cade Curry scored six points, Milo Franklin four and Jaxen Mueller two.

The Junior varsity squad dropped a 19-4 defeat. Treyvion Rhoads and Lee Wanker had field goals for Iola.

Iola hosts Burlington Thursday.