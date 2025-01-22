 | Wed, Jan 22, 2025
Menu Search Log in

IMS has tough road trip

Osawatomie swept past Iola Middle School's boys Tuesday, going 3-0 in the process. Iola returns home Thursday to host Burlington.

Sports

January 22, 2025 - 3:16 PM

Iola Middle School's Broden Emerson holds the ball in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

OSAWATOMIE — Iola Middle School boys had a tough night on the road Tuesday.

The Mustangs went 0-3 at Osawatomie, including a hard-fought 31-28 loss by the IMS eighth-graders.

Broden Emerson led Iola with 12, Henry Kramer and Konner Morrison followed with five apiece and Robert McLaughlin and Braylon Keithly both scored three.

Iola’s seventh-graders had 10 points at halftime, but mustered only two the rest of the way in a 23-12 setback.

Cade Curry scored six points, Milo Franklin four and Jaxen Mueller two.

The Junior varsity squad dropped a 19-4 defeat. Treyvion Rhoads and Lee Wanker had field goals for Iola.

Iola hosts Burlington Thursday.

Related
January 17, 2025
October 18, 2024
September 6, 2024
September 1, 2023
Most Popular