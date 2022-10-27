IMS hoops fall at Wellsville

The Iola Middle School girls eighth grade varsity, seventh grade varsity and junior varsity basketball teams were all outscored at Wellsville on Monday.

The varsity eighth-graders took a 30-point lopsided blunder to the Eagles, 50-20. The Mustangs managed to net four first quarter points before picking up the pace in the second half.

Iola was led by Brooklyn Holloway’s 10 points and Zoie Hesse’s nine points. Dally Curry also bucketed one point. Hesse, Curry and Holloway each rebounded well while Hesse, Curry and Holloway made two steals apiece.