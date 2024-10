OSAWATOMIE — Iola Middle School’s girls kept up their winning ways Monday, winning two of three basketball contests at Osawatomie.

The eighth-graders rolled to a 40-17 victory, with Haidyn Desmarteau’s 17 points leading the way.

The junior varsity squad, led by Mary Burris’s 12 points, came home with a 26-10 win.

The seventh-graders fell, 24-7. Cora Boren led the Mustangs in that one with five points.

Iola was at Wellsville Tuesday. Results were unavailable by press time.