IMS hoopsters tangle with Prairie View

Haidyn Desmarteau scored 14 and Kinzley Fountain nine as Iola Middle School's eighth-grader prevailed over Prairie View Monday. The JV and seventh-grade teams narrowly missed earning wins as well.

November 12, 2024 - 1:17 PM

Iola Middle School's Jayna Ivy (51) looks to pass in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade girls improved to 7-1 Monday with another lopsided victory.

The Mustangs, buoyed by Haidyn Desmarteau’s 14 points and Kinzley Fountain’s nine, cruised to a  37-20 win over host Prairie View.

Iola’s seventh-graders, meanwhile, dropped an 18-7 setback. Leanna Flory, Cora Boren and Nebula Burrow scored two points apiece.

The Mustang junior varsity came up just short to drop its first game of the season, 23-18. Jayna Ivy scored six to lead the way.

Monday’s action kickstarted a busy week.

Iola was at Anderson County Tuesday — results were unavailable by press time — and will host Osawatomie Thursday.

