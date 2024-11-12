IMS hoopsters tangle with Prairie View

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade girls improved to 7-1 Monday with another lopsided victory.

The Mustangs, buoyed by Haidyn Desmarteau’s 14 points and Kinzley Fountain’s nine, cruised to a 37-20 win over host Prairie View.

Iola’s seventh-graders, meanwhile, dropped an 18-7 setback. Leanna Flory, Cora Boren and Nebula Burrow scored two points apiece.

The Mustang junior varsity came up just short to drop its first game of the season, 23-18. Jayna Ivy scored six to lead the way.

Monday’s action kickstarted a busy week.

Iola was at Anderson County Tuesday — results were unavailable by press time — and will host Osawatomie Thursday.