IMS: Mustang volleyball drops heartbreakers

BURLINGTON — If only Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders were playing horseshoes.
The volleyball team came so close, but dropped a pair of heartbreakers Saturday against Royster and Burlington, before losing in straight sets to Humboldt to end the day at the Burlington Invitational.
“We didn’t get the results we were hoping for, but we were competitive,” IMS head coach Terri Carlin said. “The first two matches could have gone either way. We just didn’t come through in the end. The girls played hard, and I saw some great things.”
