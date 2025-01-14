IMS returns to Wellsville

WELLSVILLE — Iola Middle School’s seventh-graders found themselves in a familiar spot Monday. On the winning side of the scoreboard in a Wellsville gymnasium.

Two days after taking first place at a tournament in Wellsville, the Mustangs returned Monday to take on the host Eagles.

Iola wasted little time asserting control, racing to leads of 13-3 after one period and 21-5 at the break of a 33-24 victory.

Jaxen Mueller scored 11 and Cade Curry 10 to lead the way. Milo Franklin, Ty Thomas and Corbin Coffield added four points apiece.

IOLA’S eighth-graders had a tougher go of it, falling 59-26.

Broden Emerson scored 13 to pace the Mustangs, while Henry Kramer, Konner Morrison and Robert McLaughlin added four points each. Cameron Findley chipped in with a free throw.

WELLSVILLE prevailed in a pair of hard-fought B team games.

The eighth-grade Mustangs fell, 15-10. McLaughlin scored four and Findley three for the Mustangs. Tyson Hyden and Brox Elbrader added two and one, respectively.

The Eagles won, 19-16, in the seventh-grade B team game. Kaiden Jones scored seven to lead IMS. Coffield added three. Treyvion Rhodes, Michael Hancock and Tyler Leake chipped in with two apiece.

IOLA will play its home opener Thursday against Prairie View.