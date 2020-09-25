IMS sees net gains on court

BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade A team had a volleyball match worthy of an amusement park thrill ride Thursday. (Think roller-coaster, head coach Terri Carlin said.)

The Mustang crew dropped the five-set match to host Burlington, 25-7, 20-25, 25-5, 26-15 and 15-9.

“Despite the loss, I was pleased with how the girls were playing,” Carlin said. “They continue to make some great plays. We just had a couple of bad sets, but we had lots of good things happen. I am proud of them for hanging in there and taking this match to five sets.”