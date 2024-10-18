IMS seventh-graders to play for league title

WELLSVILLE — Iola Middle School’s seventh-graders will vie for a Pioneer League football championship Monday.

The Mustangs wrapped up the regular season in style Thursday, thumping host Wellsville, 38-0, to secure a spot in Monday’s championship bowl game at Burlington.

“Tonight was a good night for our seventh-graders,” head coach Scott Ellis said. “Once we got through the early jitters and penalties, we settled down and played very well against a physical Wellsville team.”

Iola led 8-0 after one quarter and 24-0 by halftime. The lead ballooned to 30-0 by the end of the third quarter.

Axtin Christenson was the primary offensive catalyst, rushing for 145 yards and touchdowns covering 58, 31 and 49 yards.

Milo Franklin had 52 yards on seven carries and a touchdown to go with a 17-yard reception, and Cade Curry had 48 yards and a score on two rushes and 29 yards on two receptions.

Jaxen Mueller completed three passes, covering 46 yards, and led the defense with eight tackles. Franklin added seven stops, and Kaiden Jones had five. Chriestenson recovered a pair of fumbles. Curry had a fumble recovery and interception. Ty Thomas chipped in with a fumble recovery and five tackles.

“I am very proud of the kids as we head into our last game,” Ellis said.

IOLA’S eighth-grade squad, which suited up only the bare minimum 11 players for the game, came out on the short end of a 44-0 setback.

“It wasn’t from a lack of effort,” Ellis said. “Our boys played hard. I’m proud of the kids.”

Hunter McDaniel rushed for 49 yards, Lucas Boeken had 24 and Broden Emerson had 13 yards on the ground.

Braylon Keithly completed two passes for 30 yards, both of which went to Boeken.

McDaniel, Emerson and Boeken all tied for the team-lead with four tackles each. Henry Kramer added two stops.

The Mustang eighth-graders also have qualified for a postseason bowl game and will travel Tuesday to Osawatomie.