GARNETT — Iola Middle School completed a successful night on the hardwood Thursday, crusing to an eighth-grade win, and coming up just short in seventh grade and junior varsity action.

The Iola eighth-graders defeated host Anderson County, 45-17. Reed Clift and Mosiah Fawson led with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The seventh-graders fell 39-22. Henry Kramer and Konner Morrison scored 10 and nine, respectively.