Iola Middle School’s boys basketball team had a rough go of it Saturday at their annual tournament. The Mustangs went 1-2. Iola lost to Humboldt 10-9 and lost 27-18 to Pittsburg. To round out the day, the Mustangs defeated Independence 27-4.

In the first game against Humboldt, Iola came out sluggish and struggled to score early. Many of Iola’s shots failed to hit the backboard, leading to easy rebounds for the Cubs.

Humboldt took advantage and led 8-3 at the half.