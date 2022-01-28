IMS takes home wins

OSAWATOMIE — Iola Middle School’s boys basketball team had a fruitful night on Thursday, going 2-1 against Osawatomie. Iola’s eighth grade A team won 24-22. The eighth grade B team won 18-14. The seventh grade A team narrowly lost 24-22.

The seventh-graders played a close game from tip to buzzer. Osawatomie’s size prevented Iola from driving to the rim, keeping their shots from behind the arc.

Both teams found scoring hard to come by. With a limited supply of players, it was an all-hands on deck game for the Mustangs. Jase Herrmann answered the call, hitting 5-6 free throws on the night to capitalize on trips to the line. Kale Pratt also had a good day at the line, going 2-2 to score his only points of the night.