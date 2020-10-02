IMS tops rival Royster

CHANUTE — Iola Middle School volleyball coach Terri Carlin was certain of two things Thursday: “This was going to be a tough match,” she said. “And we were capable of beating Chanute.”
Carlin’s eighth-graders dropped a third-set tiebreaker to Chanute’s Royster Middle School by two points about three weeks ago, and Royster sported a 15-1 record headed into Thursday’s match.
It was fitting that Iola put forth one of its best performances of the season, defeating Royster, 25-23, 12-25 and 15-4 to wrap up the regular season. The Mustangs will be in Prairie View today for the Pioneer League Tournament.
