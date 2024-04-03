IMS track hosts quadrangular

Iola Middle School hosted Burlington, Anderson County and Prairie View Tuesday for a quadrangular track meet.

The Mustang seventh-grade girls took home first place in its division, while both the seventh- and eighth-grade boys teams placed second. The IMS eighth-grade girls took fourth.

The event is a suitable primer for next week’s Terry Lower Invitational, one of the largest middle school meets in the state. Fifteen (or more) schools are expected to take part at Iola’s Riverside Park.