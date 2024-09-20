IMS volleyball hosts Pittsburg

Iola Middle School’s Cam Wille tips the ball over the net in a match against Pittsburg Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola Middle School’s volleyball teams took on a powerful bunch from Pittsburg Thursday.

The IMS eighth-grade A team dropped a 25-18, 25-13 and 25-13 decision.

“Nights like these are frustrating,” head coach Stacy Sprague said. “I see the potential, but small mistakes added up to cause a mental block and breakdown in how we play.”

The eighth-grade B team fell 25-7 in the first set before rebounding for a dramatic 29-27 win in the second to earn the split.

Sprague noted Blayke Folk and Macie Stokes-Huntsinger were injured after a collision in the second B-team set.

“Both chose to stay on the court and play through the pain,” Sprague said. “That says a lot about them as players and teammates.” Iola Middle School’s Jayna Ivy (30) receives the ball in a match Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

THE MUSTANG seventh-grade A team dropped a 25-7, 25-5 and 25-17 loss to Pittsburg.

“I love how these girls made Pittsburg work for that win,” head coach Aubrey Westhoff said. “They just need to have that same intensity the whole game next time.”

Cora Boren had seven aces for Iola’s A team, followed by Leanna Flordy and Brynna Jelinek with two apiece and Moriah Mathis and Keira Goranson, one each.

The seventh-grade B team extended Pittsburg to the limit in all three sets, but came up short, falling 26-24, 25-19 and 15-12.

“They played really well,” Westhoff said. “I’m proud of the communication.” Iola Middle School’s Moira Springer, left, connects on a hit in front of teammate Keira Goranson Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Westhoff also pointed to improvement on the court from Marianna Lara.

Nebula Burrow had eight aces, followed by Leanna Flordy with five. Willow Clemmer and London Hutton each had two. Lara also had an ace.

The seventh-grade C team won 25-20 and 25-8.

They played so well,” Westhoff said. “I’m seeing a lot of growth.”