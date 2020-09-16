Menu Search Log in

IMS volleyball hosts Wellsville

Iola Middle School hosted Wellsville in a series of volleyball matches Tuesday. The Mustang eighth-graders prevailed in straight sets, while the seventh-graders from Wellsville came out on top.

September 16, 2020 - 10:09 AM

From left, Iola Middle School’s Faith Warden, Samantha Stogsdill, Raven Tomlinson, India Barney, Madison Hall, and Madison Karns play Thursday in a match against Wellsville Tuesday. Photo by Zoie Hesse

Iola Middle School’s eighth-graders cruised to a straight-set victory over visiting Wellsville Tuesday.

“We came out ready to play,” IMS head coach Terri Carlin said after the 25-6, 25-5, 25-18 victory. “The girls served tough tonight and Wellsville really struggled with passing. We kept the pressure on and scored most of our points off of ace serves. We had a few opportunities to attack the ball.”

Kaysin Crusinbery led the Mustangs with seven aces, to go with four assists. Annemarie McCullough added five aces and a kill. Reese Curry chipped in with three aces and four kills. Karingten Hall had three kills. Mariah Jelenik had two aces and two kills, followed by Elza Clift with two ace serves and a kill. Shae McCain had an assist.

