IMS volleyball plays well at Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE — Iola Middle School’s volleyball teams had a successful night in Osawatomie Monday.

The eighth-grade A team won a five-set thriller over the host Trojans, 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-12.

“This was a hard fought match,” head coach Terri Carlin said. “I was so proud of how they came together tonight. Our passing was excellent and we did a super job at the net. The girls came out really ready to play in the first set and took charge right away. They played some of their best ball of the year. It went back and forth after that. It took a lot of focus to fight through and get the win in the last set after a long match.”