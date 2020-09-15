Menu Search Log in

IMS volleyball plays well at Osawatomie

Iola Middle School's eighth-graders picked up a thrilling five-set match over Osawatomie. The seventh-grade B team also picked up its first win of the season.

Sports

September 15, 2020 - 10:42 AM

Iola Middle School Tessa Brutchin hits the ball over the net Monday in Osawatomie, while teammates Stephanie Fees, Raven Tomlinson, Madison Hall, Avery Martin and Cecilia Miller prepare for the next pass. Photo by Aubrey Westhoff

OSAWATOMIE — Iola Middle School’s volleyball teams had a successful night in Osawatomie Monday.

The eighth-grade A team won a five-set thriller over the host Trojans, 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-12.

 “This was a hard fought match,” head coach Terri Carlin said. “I was so proud of how they came together tonight. Our passing was excellent and we did a super job at the net.  The girls came out really ready to play in the first set and took charge right away. They played some of their best ball of the year. It went back and forth after that. It took a lot of focus to fight through and get the win in the last set after a long match.”

