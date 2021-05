BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School has a pair of Pioneer League record holders.

Iola’s Cole Moyer ran the 3200-meter run in a Pioneer League record 11 minutes, 4.49 seconds, while Tre Wilson set the seventh-grade boys league mark in the 100-meter hurdles, winning in 16.12 seconds.

Those highlighted a scintillating day on Burlington’s track. Iola’s seventh-grade boys took second as a team, while the eighth-grade boys placed third.