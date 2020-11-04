Menu Search Log in

IMS wrestlers hit the mats

Sports

November 4, 2020 - 8:30 AM

BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School had five wrestlers win their respective divisions at a meet in Burlington Tuesday.

At the middle school level, wrestlers are based on weight and experience level.

Iola’s results:

Related
November 12, 2018
November 9, 2018
November 3, 2017
November 7, 2016
Trending