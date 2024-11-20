IMS wrestlers rack up wins at Independence

INDEPENDENCE — Iola Middle School’s boys wrestling team packed on a few more victories before the 2024 season comes to an end this week.

Iola’s Kamdon Barnett, Parker Pfaff, Axtin Christensen and Robert McLaughlin all won their respective weight divisions at the Independence Invitational.

Cameron Findley, Austin Campbell, Lucas Boeken and Spencer Sargent each brought home second-place medals in their groups, and Evan Boeken, Treyvion Rhoads and Gabe Klubek came home in third place in their weight classes.

Iola wraps up the 2024 season Thursday at Eureka.

Tuesday’s results follow.

Independence Invitational

Treyvion Rhoads, third at 95 pounds

— Kyson Kellogg, Chanute, def. Rhoads, fall

— Grant Forester, Fort Scott, def. Rhoads, fall 1:36

Kamdon Barnett, first in 101-102 pounds

— Barnett def. William Jones, Chanute, all :42

— Barnett def. Trever Whittley, Cherryvale, fall

Cameron Findley, second at 104-105 pounds

— Findley def. Brogan Kirkpatrick, Caney, fall

— Raiden Buckman, Fort Scott, def. Findley, 7-4