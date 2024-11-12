IMS wrestlers shine at Chanute

CHANUTE — Iola Middle School’s wrestlers are cramming a lot of activity into the next two weeks.

The Mustang grapplers were at Chanute Monday for the Kent Frazell Invitational, the first of three tournaments this week.

On Tuesday, Iola hosted the IMS Invitational — results were unavailable by press time — and then they’ll venture to Burlington Thursday for the Pioneer League Meet.

The boys wrestling season wraps up with two more meets next week, at Independence Nov. 19 and Santa Fe Trail Nov. 21.

Monday’s action was highlighted by Kamdon Barnett, who won the 95-102-pound range; Parker Pfaff, winner of the 130-141 division; and Lucas Boeken, winner of the 146-149 pound group.

Iola’s full results follow:

Treyvion Rhoads, fourth at 93-95 pounds

— Conner Matthew, Girard, def. Rhoads, fall 1:31

— Cyrus Barr, Fort Scott, def. Rhoads, :57

— Ryan Colter, Chanute, def. Rhoads, fall :22

Kamdon Barnett, first in 95-102 pounds

— Barnett def. Kenigh Noblitt, Coffeyville, fall :53

— Barnett def. Jaxon Sparks, Fort Scott, fall 2:20

— Barnett def. William Jones, Chanute, fall :50

Kolten Drake, fourth at 102-105 pounds