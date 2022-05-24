In the swing of things

Iola High sophomore Xander Sellman, shown at a tournament earlier this season, carded a 93 Monday to finish in a tie for 46th at the Class 4A State Golf Tournament. Normally a two-round event, the tournament was cut short to 18 holes because of inclement weather.

Elsewhere, Yates Center High’s Jack King took sixth place at the Class 2A State Meet, hosted by the Emporia Municipal Golf Course. King, a senior, shot 79 for his opening round, five strokes behind winner Ashton Dowell of Hoxie.

As with most of the other state meets Tuesday, the second round of the Class 2A tournament was canceled due to rain.