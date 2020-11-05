Menu Search Log in

In virus era, bubbles offer game-changing lessons

The key for sports leagues to resume action a second time will be to adapting to the "new normal" across the country. The NBA hopes to restart play in December, while Major League Baseball is eager to see spring training return in February.

By

Sports

November 5, 2020 - 8:57 AM

A view of the LA Clippers bench and fans on a screen during the game against the Phoenix Sunin August in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., as part of the NBA's "Bubble." Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images / TNS

The NBA wants to be back in December. The NHL is aiming at games resuming in January. Baseball’s spring training may begin in February, like normal.

They almost certainly won’t be in bubbles if and when any or all of that happens.

But many of the lessons learned from being in some form of a bubble environment — where the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball each crowned a champion after finding a way to finish their seasons in most unusual circumstances — could apply to whatever the new definition of normal is for those and other sports.

Related
November 3, 2020
July 28, 2020
March 13, 2020
March 10, 2020
Trending