Indians dominate zone, onto state

HUMBOLDT — The Iola AA Indians won the Zone 2 American Legion Tournament this weekend by defeating the Garnett Muddogs in the championship game.

The Indians (25-6) knocked down the Winfield Vikings in the opener with a 13-2 offensive romping before they shut down Garnett’s bats in Saturday’s matinee, 5-1.

“It’s exciting to know what we’re capable of and the fact that we haven’t gotten to that point yet and we’re still dominant,” Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez said. “Even back to when I played, that’s what we did. We’d show up knowing we were the top team in the zone and then we just played that way.”