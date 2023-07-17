 | Mon, Jul 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Indians dominate zone, onto state

Iola's Senior American Legion team cruised to another state tournament berth over the weekend, winning all three of its games at the zone tournament, including the championship Sunday over Garnett. The state tournament begins Thursday in Concordia.

By

Sports

July 17, 2023 - 4:47 PM

The Iola AA American Legion Baseball team poses for a photo after winning its zone tournament in Humboldt Sunday, booking a ticket to state in the process. Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — The Iola AA Indians won the Zone 2 American Legion Tournament this weekend by defeating the Garnett Muddogs in the championship game.

The Indians (25-6) knocked down the Winfield Vikings in the opener with a 13-2 offensive romping before they shut down Garnett’s bats in Saturday’s matinee, 5-1.

“It’s exciting to know what we’re capable of and the fact that we haven’t gotten to that point yet and we’re still dominant,” Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez said. “Even back to when I played, that’s what we did. We’d show up knowing we were the top team in the zone and then we just played that way.” 

Related
July 14, 2022
July 13, 2021
July 25, 2012
July 14, 2011
Most Popular