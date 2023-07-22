 | Sat, Jul 22, 2023
Indians earn state championship bid

Iola's AA Indians propelled their way to a Kansas American Legion state championship game appearance after beating Garnett and Beloit Friday.

Iola's Trevor Church. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

CONCORDIA — The Iola AA Indians earned a spot in the Kansas American Legion state baseball tournament championship game after a pair of victories over Beloit and Garnett on Friday.

The Indians (28-6) scored early and often, amassing 10 runs across the third through fifth innings, and were lifted by a good pitching performance from Logan Page against Beloit in the second round matchup earlier in the day.

“It feels good to get the bats going, get some momentum,” said Iola’s Jack White. “It feels good to be the energizer and if somebody’s hitting, we’re all hitting. Our energy rubs off on each other at the plate.”

