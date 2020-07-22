Indians split games with Cards

HUMBOLDT — It took late-game drama, but the A Iola Indians were successful in snapping their three-game losing streak on Tuesday against the Montgomery County Cardinals.

Iola dropped both of its games on Saturday against the Salina Hawks 16U, and didn’t fare any better versus the Cardinals in game 1, losing 4-2. However, the Indians made up for their loss in the second-leg, winning 4-3.

The Indians and the Cardianls were quite familiar heading into Tuesday’s contest. In the four previous meetings, Iola stood at 3-1 versus Montgomery County. Last time out, Iola won both games 10-4 and 14-7.