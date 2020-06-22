Indians take first in Emporia

EMPORIA — For the second-straight Sunday, the A Iola Indians finished the day as champions.

The Indians went 3-1 en route to gold at the Summer Slam Emporia Invitational tournament, earning wins against El Dorado, Topeka’s Kansas Senators, and the host in the title game.

Iola opened the tournament against El Dorado on Saturday in a non-scoring affair until the bottom of the fifth inning. Two Indians scored on wild pitches, plus another run off an error by El Dorado’s shortstop. Trevor Church capped the scoring with an RBI to center field, giving the Indians a 4-0 lead after the fifth.