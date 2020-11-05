Menu Search Log in

Injuries derail San Francisco-Green Bay matchup

Teams far different from the NFC powers that dominated in 2019 will face off tonight. A spate of injuries has devastated the 49ers, while the Packers have several running backs sidelined.

November 5, 2020 - 8:50 AM

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts after catching a first-half pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Charles Trainor Jr. / Miami Herald / TNS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers dealt Green Bay a humiliating loss last November, it was Nick Bosa controlling the line of scrimmage and George Kittle and Deebo Samuel catching long TD passes from Jimmy Garoppolo.

When the teams met again two months later in the NFC title game, the Niners won behind 229 yards rushing and four TDs from Raheem Mostert.

When they face off at Levi’s Stadium for the third time in less than a year tonight, the Niners (4-4) will look nothing like that juggernaut that dealt the Packers (5-2) two lopsided losses. A spate of injuries has derailed the defending NFC champions.

