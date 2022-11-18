Injuries plaguing Chiefs, Bolts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver. The Chiefs won’t have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are questionable for the Chargers. Kansas City leads the AFC West and with a win, the Chiefs would take a three-game lead over the Chargers with seven games to play.

The Chiefs (7-2) won’t have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury. Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in last week’s win over Jacksonville. Fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been dealing with an illness.