Injuries wreaking more havoc than virus protocols

As teams gear up for the stretch run of the NBA regular season, it’s injuries to key players — not just their unavailability due to COVID-19 — that is having the biggest effect on the playoff race in both conferences.

Still, preparing to play outside of the controlled atmosphere of last season’s Florida bubble has helped teams brace for the unexpected.

When the NBA season tipped off in December, keeping players healthy as they traveled during the pandemic was the chief priority around the league. In the four months since then, virtually every team has made adjustments to their rotation because of league-wide health and safety protocols.