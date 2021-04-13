 | Tue, Apr 13, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Injuries wreaking more havoc than virus protocols

While COVID-19 continues to get the headlines, NBA teams are finding themselves most at risk when it comes to injuries. Several key players could be sidelined for the upcoming playoffs.

By

Sports

April 13, 2021 - 9:45 AM

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is among the NBA superstars dealing with injuries this season. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images / TNS

As teams gear up for the stretch run of the NBA regular season, it’s injuries to key players — not just their unavailability due to COVID-19 — that is having the biggest effect on the playoff race in both conferences.

Still, preparing to play outside of the controlled atmosphere of last season’s Florida bubble has helped teams brace for the unexpected.

When the NBA season tipped off in December, keeping players healthy as they traveled during the pandemic was the chief priority around the league. In the four months since then, virtually every team has made adjustments to their rotation because of league-wide health and safety protocols.

Related
January 8, 2021
November 3, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 5, 2020
Most Popular